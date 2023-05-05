St Cloud Man Holds His First Art Show At The Paramount Center For The Arts

MEET THE ARTIST

Brandon John, who currently resides in St. Paul with his partner Anja Wuolu, was born and raised in St.Cloud and graduated from St. Cloud State University in 2022. Brandon is having his first-ever solo art show at The Paramount Center for the Arts at 913 W. Saint Germain St. in downtown St. Cloud, and let me tell you; his artwork is very unique.

You can listen LIVE this morning to "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" by streaming live WJON, or on-air at 95.3 FM or AM1240 WJON at 10:45 am, as I will be chatting with Brandon about his artwork, his comics, and his inspiration for his creations.

Brandon's artwork will be on display for the entire month of May at the Paramount Center for the Arts.

There will be a reception on Tuesday, May 9th from 5:30 - 7:30 pm at the Paramount, where you can meet Brandon in person. If you've got an aspiring artist in your home, I encourage you to stop by and have a chat with Brandon

BRANDON'S CREATIONS

What makes Brandon's artwork special? According to his website, Brandon 'Explores Dread, Futurism and hopelessness through surreal and otherworldly narratives.'

When you see Brandon's artwork, you see the world from a totally different perspective. He is creative and gifted and has a whole other world of thoughts that he is able to write about or depict in images.

Brandon creates his comic books and self-publishes them through Row Seven Rummage.

HAND DRAWN ART

Brandon also explores Dread through 2-dimensional hand-drawn art.

Brandon is a Co-Owner of Row 7 Publishing, described as 'A confluence of media for the manifestation of intimate and powerful print'.

Brandon and his partner own Row 7 has a monthly newsletter that you can sign up for on their website, to stay up to date on what is happening, and as a way to order new artwork and comix from Brandon.

