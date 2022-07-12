St. Cloud Man Found Competent To Face Arson Charges Against Him

FOLEY -- A St. Cloud man accused of trying to burn down is apartment has now been found competent to face the charges against him.

Nineteen-year-old Hunter Hipp was charged with one count of 1st-degree arson back in April, after he allegedly admitted to police he started a fire inside northeast St. Cloud apartment.

According to the charges filed in Benton County, Hipp said he lit the stove on fire, put a bunch of flammable stuff in the corner, and lit that on fire as well.

Court records show officers asked him why he did it and Hipp said he wanted to be arrested and thought arson was the quickest and easiest way.

Records show Hipp acknowledged what he did was dangerous and that people could have gotten hurt, but went ahead and did it anyway.