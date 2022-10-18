St. Cloud Man Faces Assault Charge Following Arrest in Willmar

St. Cloud Man Faces Assault Charge Following Arrest in Willmar

(Photo: Kandiyohi County Jail)

WILLMAR (WJON News) - A St. Cloud man faces an assault charge following an incident in Willmar Monday.

The incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast.

Get our free mobile app

The victim told police the suspect, 30-year-old Kyle Sheldon of St. Cloud, was still inside the apartment.

Authorities say Sheldon had several outstanding warrants, including one involving a gun.

Officers attempted to make contact with Sheldon but were unsuccessful. Willmar police entered the apartment and told Sheldon he was under arrest.

Sheldon eventually stepped out from one of the rooms armed with two knives. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Kandiyohi County Jail.

Sheldon faces assault charges, drug charges and obstructing the legal process.

 

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born

Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports