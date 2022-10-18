St. Cloud Man Faces Assault Charge Following Arrest in Willmar

WILLMAR (WJON News) - A St. Cloud man faces an assault charge following an incident in Willmar Monday.

The incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast.

The victim told police the suspect, 30-year-old Kyle Sheldon of St. Cloud, was still inside the apartment.

Authorities say Sheldon had several outstanding warrants, including one involving a gun.

Officers attempted to make contact with Sheldon but were unsuccessful. Willmar police entered the apartment and told Sheldon he was under arrest.

Sheldon eventually stepped out from one of the rooms armed with two knives. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Kandiyohi County Jail.

Sheldon faces assault charges, drug charges and obstructing the legal process.