St. Cloud Man Charged With Selling Large Amounts of Meth

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man faces six felony drug charges after an undercover investigation into large amounts of methamphetamine being sold in the central Minnesota area.

Sixty-two-year-old Jeffrey Weisen is accused of selling meth to undercover officers in Stearns, Benton, and Morrison counties.

According to the criminal complaint, officers learned Weisen was selling the drug and set up surveillance operations. They watched as Weisen used three different vehicles in his operation.

Authorities say an undercover informant then bought sizeable amounts of meth from Weisen on several occasions between May and the end of August.

Get our free mobile app

Members of the Central Minnesota Violent Offender's Task Force used a search warrant at Weisen's north St. Cloud apartment on August 30th. Records show officers found packaging materials, electronic devices, two safes, and several baggies of meth. In one of the safes, officers allegedly found more meth and two ounces of cocaine.

The task force says during the entire investigation, officers bought or seized nearly six pounds of meth.

Weisen is charged with several 1st-degree drug crimes with aggravating factors including selling the meth in multiple counties.

Court records say Weisen already has a federal conviction for distributing methamphetamine.

Weisen's next court appearance is scheduled for November 8th.

LOOK: 19 Drinks Only '90s Kids Remember Grab that weird bendy straw you bought with your Chuck. E Cheese tokens, because we're sluprin' up these definitive flavors of the '90s.

LOOK: Justin Timberlake Lists $10 Million Nashville Property If you've got an extra $10 million, you can live in Franklin, Tennessee near Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks. Take a look at this stunning property recently listed by Justin Timberlake.