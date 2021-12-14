St. Cloud Man Attempting to Break His Own World Record

Two men from St. Cloud will be making an attempt to break their own world record coming up on December 30th at St. Cloud Cathedral High School.

Last year, Ben Bzdok and his brother Matt Bzdok set the Guiness World Record for "most consecutive ultimate flying disc (frisbee) passes by a pair of 2,944". This year, Ben has a new partner and is ready to break the record he helped to set. Ben shared:

My brother in law Greg Jamison and I will be in a basketball gymnasium this year to provide more space for our endeavor. The goal is 10,000 but we would be happy with anything north of 5,000. Matt Bzdok and I currently hold the record at 2,944 but Matt was not able to commit to it again this year so Greg was happy to step into his spot.

When Ben set this record last year, he had three goals in mind: promoting staying healthy, promoting exercise, and getting attention for the St. Cloud State University Ultimate Frisbee team.

Ben Bzdok

This year's attempt is going to be held in a basketball court as opposed to a racquetball court, but the parameters are the same. They have to be consecutive frisbee catches more than 10 feet away. Ben said:

Matt and I know we could have set it much higher if not for the skinny walls in the racquetball court. This will be a true test of endurance and Greg is an endurance athlete!

The World Record attempt will be happening on December 30th at the Cathedral High School gymnasium from 12 noon to 10 pm or until they achieve their goal of over 5,000.

