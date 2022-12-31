St. Cloud Man Arrested After Gun Incident, Police Looking for SUV

Stearns County Jail

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was arrested following a gun complaint Friday morning.

The St. Cloud Police Department says around 8:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man pointing a gun at a moving vehicle in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast. The vehicle, identified as a gray SUV, was gone before police arrived.

Authorities say the man, 53-year-old Craig Hortman, was found walking in the area. Police say he resisted arrest, tried walking away from officers, and kept moving his hands toward the pockets of his jacket before successfully being taken into custody.

Police say they found a 9mm handgun in Hortman’s jacket pocket as well as 200 fentanyl pills in his possession at the time of his arrest. Officials say Hortman does not have his permit to carry.

He was taken to the Benton County Jail and is facing charges that include possession of a controlled substance, possession of a handgun, and obstruction.

Police are still looking for the vehicle he is suspected of directing the gun toward. Authorities say if they are able to speak to the person or people who were inside the SUV at the time of the alleged incident, Hortman could face additional charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department or Tri-County Crime Stoppers.

