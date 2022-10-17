St. Cloud Man Accused of Raping Teen Girl for Years
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct for allegedly raping a young girl multiple times over the years.
Get our free mobile app
Thirty-seven-year-old Jairo Fernandez Sorto is accused of raping the girl dating back to 2016 when she was just eight-years-old.
Court records allege the abuse happened as recently as October 11th.
The abuse came to light when the 14-year-old told a teacher about it. The girl said Hernandez Sorto would rape her about three times a week. She also said he bought her the morning-after pill on two different occasions because he was worried she might be pregnant.
Hernandez Sorto's next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.
25 Scaredy Cat-Approved Halloween Movies
Popular Child Stars From Every Year
Below, Stacker sifted through movie databases, film histories, celebrity biographies and digital archives to compile this list of popular pint-sized actors from 1919 through 2021.
LOOK: Here are the best lake towns to live in
Many of the included towns jump out at the casual observer as popular summer-rental spots--the Ozarks' Branson, Missouri, or Arizona's Lake Havasu--it might surprise you to dive deeper into some quality-of-life offerings beyond the beach and vacation homes. You'll likely pick up some knowledge from a wide range of Americana: one of the last remaining 1950s-style drive-ins in the Midwest; a Florida town that started as a Civil War veteran retirement area; an island boasting some of the country's top public schools and wealth-earners right in the middle of a lake between Seattle and Bellevue; and even a California town containing much more than Johnny Cash's prison blues.