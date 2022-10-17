St. Cloud Man Accused of Raping Teen Girl for Years

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct for allegedly raping a young girl multiple times over the years.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jairo Fernandez Sorto is accused of raping the girl dating back to 2016 when she was just eight-years-old.

Court records allege the abuse happened as recently as October 11th.

The abuse came to light when the 14-year-old told a teacher about it. The girl said Hernandez Sorto would rape her about three times a week. She also said he bought her the morning-after pill on two different occasions because he was worried she might be pregnant.

Hernandez Sorto's next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

