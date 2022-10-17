St. Cloud Man Accused of Groping Woman in an Apartment Hallway

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside a Waite Park apartment building.

Nineteen-year-old Alexis Morales is charged with three felony counts of criminal sexual conduct.

A woman told police that she held the main door to the building for a man who said he was going to his grandparents' apartment. As they were walking down the hall, court records allege Morales grabbed the woman's buttocks, threw her up against the wall, and kissed her.

The woman said Morales had his hand on her throat and was preventing her from leaving. Morales then allegedly pulled up her shirt and sucked on her bare breast and put his hand down her pants. Records show the woman told Morales to stop, but instead, he took her keys and threw them on the ground and placed her hand on his crotch.

The assault ended when there was a noise in the hallway. The woman was able to get inside her apartment and lock the door.

The woman was able to pick Morales out of a photo lineup.

DNA samples from Morales and the victim's clothing were sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing.

Morales admitted to being in the building that day but denied having any physical contact with the woman.

