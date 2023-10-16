St. Cloud Knights of Columbus Announce Annual Coat Distribution

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Winter is just around the corner, and a local organization will soon be helping those in need prepare for the colder weather.

The St. Cloud Knights of Columbus Council 5548 will be partnering with Atonement Lutheran Church for their annual coat distribution event this month. The event takes place on two different days, October 21st and 28th from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the church.

The Knights of Columbus has been distributing coats and winter apparel to people of all ages who need them for 15 years and typically give away 1,000 per year. This year, they received a donation of 800 coats from Bluestem.

