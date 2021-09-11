St. Cloud Honors 9/11 20th Anniversary with Remembrance Ceremony
ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesotans gathered in downtown St. Cloud on Saturday morning to honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
The Ceremony of Remembrance was held beside the St. Cloud Fire and Police departments and served to not only honor the nearly 3,000 victims killed on September 11th, 2001, and their families, but also police officers, firefighters, EMTs, soldiers, and other first responders and emergency personnel who continue to serve the United States each and every day.
The ceremony included the national anthem, remarks from St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis, St. Cloud Assistant Police Chief Jeffrey Oxton, and St. Cloud Fire Battalion Chief Glen Koshiol, prayers, music, a bell-ringing ceremony, rifle salute, wreath ceremony, and taps.
9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremony of Remembrance
For those of us who lived through 9/11, the day’s events will forever be emblazoned on our consciousnesses, a terrible tragedy we can’t, and won’t, forget. Now, two decades on, Stacker reflects back on the events of 9/11 and many of the ways the world has changed since then. Using information from news reports, government sources, and research centers, this is a list of 20 aspects of American life that were forever altered by the events of that day. From language to air travel to our handling of immigration and foreign policy, read on to see just how much life in the United States was affected by 9/11.