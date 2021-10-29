St. Cloud Has Been Named Minnesota’s Drunkest City

A new map made by a social media content creator has labeled St. Cloud as the drunkest city in Minnesota.

Matt Surelee Charts on Facebook shared the map this week stating that the drunkest cities were picked by his Instagram followers:

As far as I can tell, there is no real science to Matt Shirley's chart making. The "About" page on his website reads:

I made my first Instagram chart on May 29, 2017, after deciding I would try to make a chart every day for as long as I could do it. If you're like me, you're not a huge fan of a lot of "words" so visual representations have always been a good fit.

So is St. Cloud really the drunkest city? Hard to say based on this chart, considering the only data is input from random Instagram users and Matt's whole project is based on making people laugh on the internet.

So take this map with a grain of salt (around the rim of a margarita glass.)

Also, please enjoy this map saying Minnesota's top Halloween costume idea is a "sexy Mall of America employee":

