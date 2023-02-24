St. Cloud Gymnastics Finish Second at State Team Meet

Head Coach Joel Stark-Haws proudly reflected on the meet.

“We came down to the State meet wanting to go 20 for 20. That has been our goal all year long and that is what they did today. We just wanted to do well today. Yes, first place would have been icing on the cake but there’s a lot of good gymnastics out there in the state. How we carried ourselves today was my biggest moment and I am proud of them for that. Our athletes went from event to event, did their job, and didn’t let the environment affect them. As a whole, as our philosophy always is, today was about being ONE TEAM. And that’s what we did. No one athlete is going to make it or break it. Everyone has to do their part and that’s what they did. We’re walking out of here with our heads held high and second place medals on our necks!”