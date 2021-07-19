St. Cloud Get Ready for Another Brewery Opening in a Month

Breweries have become very popular in the last few years. I'm not sure if it's just wanting new things to try if you are a beer connoisseur or if it's just the newness of something. But whatever the reason, breweries have been popping up all over the midwest. St. Cloud has a few of them and they all have their own take on beer and flavors. There is something that you will probably like at each one. Even if you don't care for beer normally, generally there will be something that you find to drink that you will like. Personally I love all the different flavor combinations.

Get our free mobile app

Just within the last few days the sign for Back Shed Brewing has gone up. Signs of life! And more recently they posted that their glassware has arrived.

If you haven't heard, Back Shed Brewing is located in the "back shed" of Crafts Direct in Waite Park. It was the former "discount" or clearance store. Recently it had been closed, and is now being transformed into a brewery.

The whole building has been painted black, to separate it from Crafts Direct, and the parking lot has been resurfaced. This looks like it's going to be the great new thing to try for the Fall. Back Shed Brewing is scheduled to open mid-August.

Keep watching their social media page for more updates- they have quite a few pictures of the progress so far. It looks like it will be fairly large, and they have said on their page that it's almost "ready to start creating memories around the bar".

Cheers!

St. Cloud's Iconic Victorian Home Hits the Market