St. Cloud Gearing Up for Busy Road Construction Season

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two St. Cloud road construction projects that were delayed last year due to supply chain problems will get completed this year.

Cooper Avenue South will get started first with an April 10th start date. It's a full reconstruction of Cooper Avenue between University Drive and 22nd Street South with new underground utilities, curb and gutter, road resurfacing, a bicycle lane, sidewalks, and street lighting.

St. Cloud Public Services Director Tracy Hodel says Wilson Avenue will be a similar project...

A full reconstruction there all of the way from Division Street to a few hundred feet past 1st Street Northeast, right past the railroad tracks. So, a complete reconstruction and we're narrowing the road widths as well. We're adding a little bit more green space there, sidewalks, and replacing 100-year-old infrastructure as part of that project.

West St. Germain Street will also get new utilities and street reconstruction from 10th to 12th Avenue and along 11th Avenue North from West St. Germain to 1st Street North. The work is scheduled to start in July and go into October.

And, Hodel says they have approximately 15 miles of resurfacing projects spread throughout the city that will be completed from June to October as well.

Residents can go to the city's website to sign up for email or text alerts to stay up to date on the latest information. You can also listen to a new blog created by the city to keep residents informed.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Come Explore Foley, Minnesota in Pictures

Come Explore Royalton, Minnesota in Pictures