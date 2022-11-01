St. Cloud Flooring Manufacturer Moves Headquarters to Waite Park

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - A St. Cloud flooring company is moving their operations later this month.

Ultra Durable Technologies closed on their new Waite Park headquarters back in August. The company specializes in producing and selling high-tech floor finishes, guards and sealants.

Get our free mobile app

President Travis Negaard says they new they would need to expand in the near future as they had outgrown their current footprint.

We wanted to move sometime in the next 3 to 5-years and we were seeing a lot of the inventory available go quickly. We started looking harder in the last year and found this building that serves our purpose well.

The 33,000 square-foot facility doubles their current operation and will provide a larger production space, lab and testing area, plenty of storage and room for future growth.

Negaard says their new headquarters will allow them to continue to push the industry forward.

We're seeing the industry change slowly, but we are trying to advance it by putting a one-coat urethane down that last three to five years with no maintenance. It's a little more technical but it really greens up the industry.

He says the building is currently under a small renovation as they layout the space to fit their needs.

If all goes well they hope to move into the new Waite Park location during the Thanksgiving holiday and begin daily operations in early December.

Ultra Durable Technologies first opened in St. Cloud back in 2008.

Ultra Durable Technologies