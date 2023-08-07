St. Cloud Chamber Planning 2023 Star Celebration

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Plans for the annual Star Celebration at the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce are underway.

The annual event happens Tuesday, October 3rd at the Park Events Center.

Jason Miller is the chairperson of this year’s Star Celebration. He says it’s an opportunity for the Chamber to recognize all the volunteers and their work throughout the year.

The Star Celebration really has two main functions. One it is the Chamber's annual meeting. And then we honor and thank all of our outgoing committee chairs, as well as board members who are rolling off of their terms. So we've got about 20 people that we're celebrating this year.

Laura Holzheimer is the vice-chair of this year’s celebration. She says there are 18 standing committees in the Chamber, including one that meets with new members and connects them to other chamber members and committees.

Pre-registration is required for the Star Celebration. For more information, or to register, find the details here.

