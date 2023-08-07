St. Cloud Cajun Restaurant Announces Opening Day

A Cajun-style restaurant that is coming to St. Cloud has officially announced its opening date on Facebook. The Boil is set to open on September 7th in the former JL Beers location at 801 West Saint Germain Street.

The building had been empty for the past six years.

Per a previous WJON story:

Sheila Devine is the broker who represented The Boil. She says the owners of the restaurant are leasing the building, which remains for sale as an investment property.

The restaurant has a target opening date of sometime in September. The owners live in Shakopee but are planning to move to St. Cloud to start this new business.

The Boil via Facebook The Boil via Facebook loading...

St. Cloud city officials say no city building permits or applications have been applied for yet. Of course, if they are going to serve alcohol they will eventually have to apply for a liquor license with the city with the approval coming from the St. Cloud City Council.

The Boil's Facebook page says they are a Cajun and Creole restaurant, saying they will serve

'delicious seafood boils with a variety of Louisiana style flavors and spices'.

The Boil via Facebook The Boil via Facebook loading...

Here is the lineup of The 2023 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series

40 Things to Do in Central Minnesota This Summer