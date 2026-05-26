The section softball playoffs are reaching their apex this week throughout Central Minnesota. Here's a look at some of the local teams' matchups.

SECTION 6AA

The #1 seeded Cathedral Crusaders (21-4) will take on #2 seed Kimball in the winner's bracket at the College of St. Benedict. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m..

The Crusaders beat Milaca 10-0 in a quarterfinal matchup on May 18th and topped Pequot Lakes 5-0 in the semifinal. On the other side of the bracket, the Cubs beat Royalton 12-1 in the quarterfinals and defeated Eden Valley-Watkins 14-4 in the semis.

ELIMINATION BRACKET

Melrose will play against Holdingford in the day's first elimination game, which is scheduled to be played at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the College of St. Benedict. That game will be followed by Foley battling against Pierz at 1 p.m., with the winners meeting up at 3 p.m. Tuesday at CSB.

SECTION 8AAA

The top two seeds in the Section 8AAA Tournament will battle it out on Tuesday, with top-seeded Sartell (18-4) set to host second seed ROCORI (15-6). First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m..

The Sabres and Spartans met once during the regular season, with Sartell winning 4-3 in extra innings in Cold Spring on April 22nd.

Sartell beat Fergus Falls 21-0 in their quarterfinal matchup, then beat Willmar 7-0 in the semifinals. ROCORI blanked Detroit Lakes 10-0 in the quarterfinals before beating Sauk Rapids-Rice 2-0 in the semis.

ELIMINATION BRACKET

#3 seed Sauk Rapids-Rice will try to battle its way out of the elimination bracket when they host Hutchinson at 12 p.m. on Tuesday. The other half of the elimination bracket sees #6 Little Falls take on #5 Willmar at 2 p.m. on Tuesday

SECTION 8AAAA

The St. Cloud Crush is set for an elimination bracket semifinal matchup with St. Michael-Albertville in Monticello on Tuesday at 4 p.m.. The other half of the elimination bracket in 8AAAA sees Monticello match up with Moorhead.

The winners will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Monticello.