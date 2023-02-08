St. Cloud Businesses Partner to Bring First Outdoor Lighted Court

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud will soon have its first outdoor lighted basketball courts.

St. Cloud Subaru and Design Electric, Inc. partnered with the Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation to provide funding to install lights at the Haws Park basketball courts across from the Community Outpost, or COP House.

Bobby Konnight is the General Manager at St. Cloud Subaru. He says they are always looking at other ways to help out the community and were excited to get involved with this project.

We thought it was a good idea. Keeping kids active and out of trouble is a key part of what the COP House is all about. We thought it was a perfect opportunity to get involved and partner again with them.

Konnight says the lights are expected to be installed this spring, just in time for the COP House to host several summer basketball clinics.

This is not the first time St. Cloud Subaru has been involved with the COP House. Konnight says they also supported the school backpack program.

