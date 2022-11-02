Beaver Island brewery just announced that they have a new beer that is just perfect for those holiday get-togethers. Or, if you just want to get out of the house for a bit, head over there and tty their new "Grinch Beer".

Grinch beer? Yes. According to their Facebook post, it has all of the flavors of the holidays. Including allspice, cinnamon and nutmeg. This is a new holiday bock that they claim may grow your "heart 3 sizes". Get it?

I'm always on board to try whatever beers are new at the great breweries that we have around St. Cloud. And it's even better when there are events that allow you to try some of the local brews like Flannel Fest that was happening this Fall at several different places.

If you want to celebrate the holidays with local brew, Beaver Island is also the beer that will be on hand during the German Holiday market otherwise known as the Weihnachtsmarkt. This has been scheduled for the 8th of December. You can get more information on that event here.

I know that it's just past Halloween, and Thanksgiving isn't even here yet, but I'm all in the holiday spirit, so bring it on! Might as well embrace the cold weather (that we know is coming) instead of complaining about it, right. That way, we can enjoy what does come with the cold weather instead of just focusing on that. I'm telling myself that, so ya know, bear with me.

Cheers!

