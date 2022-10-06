St. Cloud Area Prep Football Preview – Week Six

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm will hit the road for a matchup with the St. Francis Fighting Saints Friday night. The game can be heard on AM 1390/FM 93.9 Granite City Sports with kickoff set for 7 p.m..

Both teams come into the game with 5-0 records. The Fighting Saints are ranked #3 in Class AAAAA (based on QRF), while the Storm checks in at #8.

ELSEWHERE:

Sarah Mueller, WJON Sarah Mueller, WJON loading...

ST. CLOUD APOLLO @ DELANO

The Eagles (1-4) are coming off of a 35-0 loss at home to the Tech Tigers, while the Delano Tigers are 2-4 after a 24-21 loss at Willmar last week.

Sartell-Football loading...

ALEXANDRIA @ SARTELL

The Sabres (2-4) picked up an impressive 36-24 win at Moorhead last week, while the Cardinals fell to 1-4 with a narrow, 15-14 loss at home to Willmar.

photo - Alex Svejkovsky photo - Alex Svejkovsky loading...

ROCORI @ WILLMAR

The Cardinals (4-1) are looking for a fourth straight win after topping Delano last week, while the Spartans (5-1) are trying to get back on track after a loss at Hutchinson last weekend.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) (Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) loading...

CATHEDRAL @ ALBANY

The Crusaders (1-4) lost 26-19 to Milaca last week, while the Huskies lost 28-21 at Princeton to fall to 2-3 on the season.

Get our free mobile app

PRINCETON @ FOLEY

The Falcons (0-5) lost a 14-13 heartbreaker at Little Falls last week and the Tigers topped Albany.

KIMBALL @ KERKHOVEN-MURDOCK-SUNBERG (KMS)

The Cubs are 5-0 on the season after a 42-0 win over Browerville/Eagle Valley, while the Fighting Saints (4-1) are coming off of a shutout win at Benson.

BECKER @ MONTICELLO

The Bulldogs (4-1) beat Big Lake 49-0, while the Magic (3-2) beat Cambridge-Isanti 34-6 last time out.

Home for Sale in St. Cloud Features Pool and Volleyball Court