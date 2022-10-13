St. Cloud Area Prep Football Preview – Week 7

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm will look to bounce back after last week's loss to St. Francis when they host Moorhead Friday night. The game can be heard on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

The Storm fell 28-25 to the Fighting Saints on the road last week to drop to 5-1 on the season, while the Spuds enter the game at 3-3 after losing 55-21 at Elk River last week.

ELSEWHERE (ROCORI and SARTELL on BYE this week):

TECH (1-5) @ BEMIDJI (1-5)

The Tigers had a bye last week after beating Apollo 35-0 in week five, while the Lumberjacks picked up their first win of the season by defeating Buffalo 20-19 last week.

APOLLO (1-5) @ BECKER (5-1)

The Eagles fell 41-6 at Delano last week, while Becker ran its record to 5-1 with a 35-12 win at Monticello.

LITTLE FALLS (1-5) @ CATHEDRAL (1-5)

The Crusaders were shut out 42-0 by Albany last week, while the Flyers fell 34-6 to Zimmerman.

FOLEY (0-6) @ ALBANY (3-3)

HOLDINGFORD (0-6) @ MONTEVIDEO (1-5)

ROYALTON (4-2) @ ROCKFORD (4-2)

KIMBALL (6-0) @ BOLD (6-0)