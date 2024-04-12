St. Cloud Area Prep Baseball Update – April 12th, 2024

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

THURSDAY APRIL 18TH

ROCORI SPARTANS 7 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 1

The Spartans defeated their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Crush, they out hit them ten to one. Seven players collected hits, along with solid defense was great support for their pitchers. The Spartans starting pitcher was Jacob Stalboerger, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jack Boos threw three innings in relief to close it out, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Tyler Prom, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Noah Olmscheid went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a stolen base and Jacob Stalboerger was credited for a RBI. Jace Griffin went 2-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a trio of runs. Jack Boos went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Ryder Dietman and Caiden Braun both had a stolen base. Max Fredin went 1-for-3 and Hunter Fuchs went 1-for-4.

The Crush starting pitcher was Joe Hess, he threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Shayne Poole threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. The Crush offense was led by Parker Schultz, he went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Jaxon Kenning earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Kayden Mork earned a walk. Max Kiffmeyer earned a walk and he was hit b a pitch.

BRAINERD WARRIORS 1 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 0

The Warriors defeated their league rivals the Sabres in a very good pitching dual. The Sabres actually out hit the Warriors six to three, but a hit and a key double in in the second inning. The starting pitcher for the Warriors was Braxton Tautges threw seven innings, he gave up six hits and he recorded ten strikeouts. The Warriors offense was led by Braxton Tautges, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Maverick Badeaus went 1-for-2 and he scored the games only run and Izaac Vance went 1-for2.

The Sabres starting pitcher Wes Johnson threw a complete game, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Sabres offense include six players collecting six singles. Brenden Boesen and Eli Nelson both went 1-for-3 and Austin Lehr went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Wes Johnson, Carter Stustman and Brett Schlangen all went 1-for-3 and Levi Frieler had a stolen base.

WILLMAR CARDINALS 13 FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 6

The Cardinals out hit the Otters ten to eight and they were aided by seven walks and a big first inning, The Cardinals put up seven runs, and never looked back. Their starting pitcher was Cullen Gregory, he threw two innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jordan Ellingson threw 6 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up four hits, one run, four walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led Dylan Staeka, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cullen Gregory went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Jaxon Schurmus went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Jordan Ellingson went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Reese Christianson went 2-for-2 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Ethan Swierega went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Conlan Carlson earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Mason Thole earned a walk and he scored a run and Landon Ogdahl earned a walk and he scored a run. Blake Riemann went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had three stolen bases and he scored a trio of runs.

The Otters starting pitcher was Logan Larson, he threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up four hits, eight runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Levin King threw four innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Henry Bethel threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Otters offense was led by Levi King, he went 1-off-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Leighton Buckmeier had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Henry Bethel earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Brock Scheuerman went 2-for-4 with a double and Carlton Fronning went 1-for-3, with a walk and he scored a run. Kellen Stenstrom went 1-for-3, with a walk and he scored two runs and Logan Larson went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run. A. Klinnert went 1-for-1 and Gribbin Babalian had a walk.

ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 7 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 0

The Cardinals out hit the Storm ten to three, including a double and triple . Their starting pitcher was Brady Swendsrud, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Carter Simons threw three innings in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by Sam Anderson, he went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored three runs. Boone Branson went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Sawyer Rumohr went 2-for-3 with a walk. Cameron Simon went 2-for-2 for a RBI, two walks and he scored a run. Landon Sessnorling had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a walk, stolen base and he scored a run. Jordan Kuhnaw went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Kaden Mischa went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run, Gage Castle earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and B. Adelman went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

The Storm’s starting pitcher was Rylan Robinson, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Logan Bauer threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Mason Finche closed it out with 1 1/3 inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. The Storm offense was led by Shea Koster, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. Ben Rothstein and Logan Bauer both went 1-for-3, Cullen Posch and Elliot Miller both earned a walk.

BECKER BULLDOGS 5 NORTH BRANCH VIKINGS 3

The Bulldogs actually were out hit by their conference rivals the Vikings six to five. Solid defense a timely hitting secured the win for the Bulldogs, their starting pitcher was Gerad Hanle. He threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Ethan Guck closed it out with two innings in relief, he gave up two his, one run, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Ethan Guck, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Gerad Hanle went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Josh Groskreutz went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Sawyer Anderson went 1-for-3 with a double, Kellen Graning went 1-for-3, Reid McCalla was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Aston Nevela was hit by a pitch.

The Vikings starting pitcher was Noah Thorson, he threw six innings, he gave five hits, five runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Vikings offense was led by Carter Drill, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Ethan Thorsen had a pair of walks. Tanner Helmin went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Evan Overson he a walk. Noah Thorson went 1-for-3, with a walk and he scored two runs and A. Orf went 1-for-4.

PIERZ PIONEERS 8 ALBANY HUSKIES 3

The Pioneers defeated their conference rivals the Huskies, they out hit them ten to three, with seven collecting hits. The Pioneers put up three runs in the fifth inning. Their starting pitcher was Brayden Haberman, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Joey Stuckmeyer close it out with 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Pioneers offense was led by Weston Woitalla, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Max Barclay went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Bo Woitalla went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Kyle Winscher went 1-for-3. Reese Young went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, had a trio of stolen bases and he scored three runs. Chase Becker went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Noah Solinger had a stolen base and he scored a run. Joey Stuckmeyer went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Kaden Kruschel earned a walk.

The Huskies staring pitcher ws Landon Vogel, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Elliot Burnett threw two innings, he gave up five hits, five run,s three walks and he had one strikeout. Their offense was led by Bennett Hylla, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and a stolen base. Ethan Meyer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base and Elliot Allen had a stolen base, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Elliot Burnett went 1-for-4 with a double, Owen Carlson and Nick Mercado both earned a walk and Hayden Linn scored a run.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 7 MORA MUSTANGS 2

The Flyers defeated their Granite Conference rivals the Mustangs, they out hit them nine to five, with seven collecting hits. Charlie Smieja started on the mound for the Flyers, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Charlie Smieja, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Jacob Dahlberg went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Alex Thoma went 1-for-4. Garrett Lindberg went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Gwost went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Joey Welinski went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Bobby Toure went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Carter Oothoudt had a stolen base.

The Mustangs starting pitcher was Owen Lind, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Carter Gmahl threw one inning, he gave up a run and two walks. Owen Szoka threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Mustangs offense was led by Lind Owen, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Alex Werner was credited for a RBI. Gmahl Carter went 2-for-3 and he scored a run, Nathan Nelson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Karson Mackedanz went 1-for-3.

ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 13 MILACA WOLVES 5

The Crusaders out hit their conference rivals the Wolves, including four doubles. the Crusaders put up five runs in both the fourth and the fifth innings. The Crusaders starting pitcher was Henry Schloe, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and recorded nine strikeouts. Charlie Dolan threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by John Brew, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a trio of runs. Tanner Staller went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Henry Schloe went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Matt Primus went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Nolan Bigauette went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Jamison Penticulff earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Mason Layne was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jacob Oliver earned a walk and he had a pair of stolen bases, Jack Hamak earned a walk and he scored a run and Caden Johnson scored a run.

The Wolves starting pitcher Bryce Mehrwerth threw 4 2/3 innigs, he gave up four hits, nine runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Brock Talberg threw 1 2/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits, four runs and one walks.

The Wolves offense was led by Bryce Mehrwerth, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and Wyatt Mauer went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Brock Talberg went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jordan Bistodiau earned a walk and he scored a run Caleb Johnson went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored two runs, Thomas Smith had a walk and he scored a run and Brian Martindale had a walk and a stolen base.

PARKERS PRAIRIE PANTHERS 7 BBE JAGUARS 6

The Panthers out hit the Jaguars eleven to seven the they put up seven big runs in the bottom of the seventh. The starting pitcher for the Panthers was Seth Sansness, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Shane Hanson closed it out two innings of relief, he gave up two hits, one run, and five walks.

The Panthers offense was led by Mason Boesl, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he had a walk, a stolen base, hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Joe Johnson went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he had a pair of walks and he scored a run. Zach Mrnak went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Dylan Debilzen went 1-for-4. David Revering went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Noah Steidl scored a run. Shane Hanson earned a walk, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run, Isaac Grabow went 1-for-3 with a walk and Cohen Noska had a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Jaguars was Luke Dingman, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Kaden DeRoo threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, six runs and two walks. Luke Illies gave up two hits, one run and a walk.

The Jaguars offense was led by Luke Dingman, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Owen Paulson went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Brett DeRoo went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Kaden ReRoo went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run.Ethan Mueller went 2-for-4 and Aiden Mueller went 1-for-4. Ryan Jensen went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and Luke Illies earned a walk and scored a pair of runs.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 16 SAUK CENTRE MAINSTREETERS 11

The Huskers defeated the Mainstreeters, backed by sixteen hits vs fourteen hits for the their foe. This includes three double, a triple and a home run and nine collecting hits and they were aided by five errors. The Huskers starting pitcher was Dominick Hoikka, he threw three innings. He gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Chase Lyon threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up eight hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Huskers offense was led by Drew Lange, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a triple for three RBs and he scored a pair of runs. Mason Patrich went 4-for-6 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jaxon Bartkowicz went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Dierks Opatz went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Luke Bienick went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he score a pair of runs. Dominick Hoikka went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Chase Lyon went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had stolen base. Maverick Novitzki went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Connor Breth was it by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs and Brodi Huls was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Mainstreeters starting pitcher was Keegan Middendorf, he threw two innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Evan Zaley threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs three runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Hunter Dickinson threw 2//3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and four runs.

The Mainstreeters offense was led by Evan Zales, he went 4-for-5 with two doubles for five RBIs and he scored two runs. Will Hoffman went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Cole Roering went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Logan Frank went 1-for-2 for two RBIs. Hunter Brock went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs and c Bick went 1-for-3, he had three walks, one stolen base and he scored three runs.

PILLAGER HUSKIES 1 ROYALTON ROYALS 0

The Huskies out hit the Royals three to two in this great pitchers dual. Eli Miller was the staring pitcher for the Huskies, he threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave two singles and he recorded eleven strikeouts. The Huskies offense was led by Eli Miller, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. Derek Hoglin went 1-for-3, with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Grant Grimsley went 1-for-3, with a walk and a stolen base, Colton Cremers had a walk and a a stolen base. Connor Hanson and Elliot Imdieke both had a walk.

The Royals starting pitcher was Jacob Albright, he threw six innings, he gave up three hits, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Nick Leibold threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two walks, one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Jacob Albright went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Jonah Schneider went 1-for-3 with a stolen base.