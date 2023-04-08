St. Cloud Airport To Receive $495,000 in Federal Grant Funding

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Regional Airport is receiving some grant funding.

The airport will received $495,000 in federal funding to replace outdated tower equipment, which is critical to the safe and efficient operation of the airport.

The investment is made possible through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which both U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith helped pass.

A news conference will be held Monday at 12:00 p.m. to announced the funding.

