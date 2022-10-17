St. Ben’s, St. John’s Students Looking for Projects in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Attention St. Joseph residents do you have some house or yard work and would like a little help to get it done?

The LaPlayette Bar along with 40 students from the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University have organized a clean-up day this Sunday.

They are willing to help with projects like painting, lawn work, cleaning, garden work, and more. The work will be done from noon until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.

St. Joseph Mayor Rick Schultz says this is the first time that he can recall college students helping out in the community in such a big way.

St. Joe residents looking for help can send an email to the organizers at thela16collegeave@gmail.com