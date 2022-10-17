St. Ben’s, St. John’s Students Looking for Projects in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Attention St. Joseph residents do you have some house or yard work and would like a little help to get it done?
The LaPlayette Bar along with 40 students from the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University have organized a clean-up day this Sunday.
They are willing to help with projects like painting, lawn work, cleaning, garden work, and more. The work will be done from noon until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Get our free mobile app
St. Joseph Mayor Rick Schultz says this is the first time that he can recall college students helping out in the community in such a big way.
St. Joe residents looking for help can send an email to the organizers at thela16collegeave@gmail.com
RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds
Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.