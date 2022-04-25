New York, Paris, Milan, and now Minnesota. The Land of 10,000 Lakes is showing the world what it is made out of this spring. Fashion Week in Minnesota is a relatively new concept, starting out as a media platform in 2015 meant to celebrate, connect, and inspire the local fashion community.

Our flagship event series, Spring Fashion Week and Fall Fashion Week, take place every April and September with a lineup of diverse, engaging events that include fashion shows, presentations, panel events and shopping events.

The mission of Fashion Week Minnesota is "to shine a light on local fashion designers, makers, retailers, artists and creators, and help foster a thriving fashion community."

Fashion Week MN kicked off Sunday April 24th in Plymouth with a showcase at Hutton House put on by Rose + Bull called “La Vie En Rose”. This year there is a bigger focus on recycling clothing, and encouraging people to think about the clothing choices they make, and what impact they have on the environment with those choices.

More than 75 designers applied for Fashion Week MN, pairing with producers to collaborate on 10 shows over seven days. This year, there are more Native American designers than ever before too.

Fashion can end up being synonymous with "elite", "expensive" and "exclusive". Here in Minnesota, this week is changing that narrative to allow fashion to be for everyone.

There are numerous events lined up throughout the upcoming week, and a lot of them are sold out, but there are a handful of tickets left for certain shows. Check out the full lineup for Fashion Week MN and get your tickets here. And keep your eyes on their website for announcements about the fall fashion week later in 2022.

