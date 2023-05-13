SPOTLIGHT ON THIS WEEKEND’S LOCAL EVENTS
Here's our list of community events for this weekend!
- 1
3rd Annual Bike Safety Event in St. JosephSt. Joseph
Join the St. Joseph Women of Today for the 3rd annual Bike Safety Event at Klinefelter Park. Free bike helmets for the first 100 kids and all kids can enter a drawing to win a free bike.
- Saturday, May 13th, 11:00am
- 2
There is Music in You!St. Cloud State University
A family-friendly concert featuring all your kid's favorite Disney songs.
- Saturday, may 13th, 1:00 and 6:00