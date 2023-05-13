SPOTLIGHT ON THIS WEEKEND&#8217;S LOCAL EVENTS

SPOTLIGHT ON THIS WEEKEND’S LOCAL EVENTS

Here's our list of community events for this weekend!

  • Photo by Zeynep Sümer on Unsplash
    loading...
    1

    3rd Annual Bike Safety Event in St. Joseph

    St. Joseph

    Join the St. Joseph Women of Today for the 3rd annual Bike Safety Event at Klinefelter Park. Free bike helmets for the first 100 kids and all kids can enter a drawing to win a free bike.

    - Saturday, May 13th, 11:00am

     

  • loading...
    2

    There is Music in You!

    St. Cloud State University

    A family-friendly concert featuring all your kid's favorite Disney songs.

    - Saturday, may 13th, 1:00 and 6:00

Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports