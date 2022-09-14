As we approach the middle of September, and many of us are probably confused as to where the time has gone, we are starting to see more announcements regarding scary or spooky attractions that will be opening up around the time the calendar flips over to October. One of those announcements came earlier this week as the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) let people know that the Duluth Haunted Ship was coming back in 2022, and the dates have been set.

According to the zombie crewmember (?) holding the sign, the dates for the Duluth Haunted Ship this year will be October 6-31 Thursdays through Saturdays with varying times, and bonus dates on Wednesday, October 19th, and Monday, October 31st.

According to the event's website, duluthhauntedship.com:

Each year, for the month of October the Irvin transforms itself into a haunted ship, where the ghosts come alive. Your worst nightmares will come to life and it will seem like they will never end. During the self-guided tour, you’ll see how the once historic ore ship has been flipped inside out to reveal its true identity. The haunting of the Irvin is not just a rumor, mysterious sightings have been recorded. Don’t be too sure the flickering lights and slamming doors are part of the act, our ghosts may appear at any time. Walking through the dark, eerie hallways you’ll get the feeling that you’re never alone, because you won’t be. In this ship, no place is safe.

I don't know about you, but this seems like it would be a fun group activity to set the mood for Halloween.

Tickets are on sale now, and they start at $20 and go up to $27 for a FAST PASS ticket that avoids the line from General Admission tickets.

