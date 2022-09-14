Epic Minnesota Pumpkin Patch Set To Open Saturday [GALLERY]

I am a big fan of all pumpkin patches whether big or small. However, there is one pumpkin patch in Wyoming, Minnesota that rules them all: Pinehaven Farms.

Most pumpkin patches have a small smattering of pumpkins strewn about, maybe a couple of animals to look at and a hayride around a farm field. I love it... the fall colors, the kids running around, the smell of apple cider. It's all good.

Pinehaven Farms takes the whole experience to another level. Their patch includes a huge selection of pumpkins along with an entire day of activities for kids. It's really more of an amusement park than a pumpkin patch.

Pinehaven features a big wheel trike track, zip-line, multiple playgrounds and slides, a bounce pad (think bounce house without walls or roof), a pumpkin eating (and talking) dragon named Farfel, a giant corn pit and a huge corn maze.

There is also a corn cannon, pumpkin cannon, an authentic Native American teepee, a touch-a-tractor area.. and even more!

We went to this patch in 2021 and now every time we are on I-35 my son asks if we are going to 'Farfel's house.'

Tickets for Pinehaven range from $10-17 depending on the day you go and whether you purchase in advance. Season passes cost $40 in case you plan on making multiple visits this season.

There are some activities that are not included in the price of admission, but a majority of the attractions are covered.

Pinehaven transforms into a haunted Halloween hayride at night as well!