There has been a lot of change going on in the St. Cloud area. From buildings being torn down, others being built in their place, ownership changes, buildings being placed in parking lots when the parking lot seems to have some extra space. Not sure what started that trend, but there are several of those around the St. Cloud area.

Now, there may be another change coming. The site has been purchased, and rumor has it that the former Wells Fargo bank building that is located on 33rd and 3rd in St. Cloud, closed last July, will soon become an apartment building. Obviously, that means that the current building will be torn down, and a new building will be built on that site.

Apartment buildings have been popping up all over the St. Cloud area, but not a ton of them have been determined to be "affordable housing". It's also not clear if these apartments will be put into that category or not, nor is there a current time frame. But, within the next few weeks/months, that should become clearer, as this story is still developing.

If this building site were to become something other than apartments, what would be a good option for that site? What is needed in that area? I'm sure that many people would suggest another restaurant or popular retail store. There are some options.

