Someone Just Created A St. Cloud’s Favorite Pothole Page And It’s Fantastic!

What season arrives after winter but before spring officially begins in Minnesota? Pothole Season. While we have reached 'Spring' here in the #BoldNorth, it sure doesn't feel like it with the remaining mountains of snow and teeth-chattering potholes that exist just about everywhere. Someone just made a Facebook group highlighting group members' favorite St. Cloud pothole, and it's pretty amazing.

So far there are just a few images of the potholes that seem to be just about everywhere, but the ones that are highlighted are some big ones.

I'm sure you can feel free to join the group to post photos of the potholes that you see, and maybe give a little warning to others who commute through St. Cloud, where to avoid due to some of the massive potholes.

While we joke about potholes, I have seen LOTS of vehicles from the state, county, and city out and about working on repairing the roads, as best they can with the current freeze-thaw weather pattern we are in.

How can you help with the pothole problem we are experiencing? Well, one of the best things you can do is report the potholes that you find. The City of St. Cloud has more great information about how you can help with the pothole problem.

To report a serious pothole on business days between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., you may call 320-650-2900.

If you encounter a pothole after regular working hours, you may report it by calling 320-650-2949. Messages are checked during regular business hours.

You may also report potholes by email. Please include detailed information regarding the location of the pothole. Emails are checked during regular business hours.

When calling, please be ready to report the location by listing the street or avenue the pothole is located, and the house number or cross street nearest the pothole.

Potholes on state highways must be reported to MNDOT at 320-223-6500. (Highway 23, Highway 10, Highway 15, I-94)

Once they form, there isn't much that can be done until they are filled or the road is resurfaced, and in the case near Highway 10 and Highway 23, that won't begin until Mid-April when the road construction project for that area begins.

Until we get some decent weather, and we are out of the freeze-thaw weather cycle, we are going to keep seeing potholes pop up.

