Some Diet Restrictions? Most Girl Scout Cookies Still Good to Go

It's Girl Scout Cookie season! If you didn't order any from a local Girl Scout that you know, you probably have seen troops out in various businesses selling them. They are one of the guilty pleasures that most people really do like. Plus, it goes to a great cause with the local Girl Scouts.

There are a few things to know about Girl Scout cookies. If you have some dietary restrictions, you can generally find something within the cookie group that will be good for you to eat.

Get our free mobile app

From the Girl Scout Cookie website:

Gluten Free? You can still have the Toffee-tastic and Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies.

Vegan? There is something for you too! Try the Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Lemonades, and Toast-Yay cookies.

Kosher? Halal? Girl Scout cookies are all good for you! Try them ALL! Every flavor has been Kosher and Halal certified. Great news!

If you have a peanut allergy, you still need to monitor that one. Some of the cookies do have peanuts or peanut butter in them. Read the label.

Also, I just learned that not all of the cookies are named the same thing, even though the cookies are the same flavor. It depends on the bakery that they came from. For instance, Tagalongs are also called Peanut Butter Patties. Samoas are called Caramel deLights depending on which bakery it comes from ..Bakeries used are the Little Brownie Bakers and the ABC Bakers. You would need to check the website to know which bakery is closest in your area. Here in Minnesota we have Peanut Butter Patties and Caramel deLights.

If you want some cookies, you just need to hit up some of the booths in area stores, or you can also order them online on their website.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

