Some Areas in Minnesota Changing to 10 Digit Phone Numbers

Do you still have a landline? If so, there are some changes coming. Up until now, if you were making a local call, you could just use the last seven digits. That is now changing for certain states and areas. This includes parts of Minnesota and all of Wisconsin.

According to KSTP, these are the areas that are changing to the 10 digit local calls for both landlines and cell calls:

There are 82 counties across the entire United States that will be making the switch to a 10 digit phone call. Currently, this does not include the 320 area code. The FCC approved the 988 emergency number for suicide prevention. This is easy to remember just like 911 for emergencies and 511 for traffic information. 988 for suicide prevention isn't available everywhere quite yet, but will be implemented by next July for everyone.

Get our free mobile app

Until 988 is available everywhere, if you do need some help, or need to talk with someone, there are mental health counselors that are available by calling the suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or you can chat online as well at suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat.

There is a list of every state and what area codes are included in the change.

Remember that anytime you need some help or if you know someone who needs someone to talk to there is always someone available.

North Shore & Gunflint 2021 Fall Colors