So Long, Sausage: The Minnesota Twins Have A New Home Run Celebration

The Minnesota Twins have retired the rally sausage.

For the first couple of months of the season, the Twins worshipped befriended a log of sausage that seemed to spark their 12-game winning streak. Now, the sausage has been retired (or, as TV analyst Justin Morneau quipped, 'expired') and replaced by a Prince-themed ensemble.

After Carlos Correa hit a home run late in Thursday's win over the Oakland Athletics, he was adorned with a purple fedora and Prince-themed vest. As he made his way through the celebration line in the dugout he picked up an inflatable Prince guitar and strummed away. Correa tells MLB.com he was inspired by an old video game.

“I didn’t have it planned, but once they gave me the guitar, I was like, ‘OK, let’s do it,’” Correa said to MLB.com. “I played a lot of Guitar Hero when I was growing up, so I knew what to do with it.”

Pablo Lopez is the man responsible for setting this up, just as he did last season with the 'Land of 10,000 Rakes' fishing vest and pole he installed last season. It turns out Lopez had custom-ordered the vest a couple of months ago but had to wait out a delay in shipping.

When it arrived he waited for the perfect time to



eploy the vest, which of course was the Twins' annual 'Prince Day.'

The Twins are currently 37-32 and will host the Oakland Athletics throughout the weekend at Target Field.

