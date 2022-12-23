Snow Impacting Access to Minnesota State Parks, Trails

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Recent significant snow events are impacting winter recreation access in state parks and trails in northern Minnesota.

The Minnesota DNR says heavy, wet snowfall last week made many roads and trails impassable and cut power to several state parks. Additional snow and bitter cold temperatures this week further impacted conditions at some state parks and trails across Minnesota.

People visiting affected state parks and trails should use extreme caution until maintenance crews are able to clear trails, plow roads and remove hazards. Those planning to go to a state park should check visitor alerts on the park website for information about conditions at that location. State park pages can be found on the DNR website.

Before heading out, skiers and snowmobilers should check the snow depth and groomed trail conditions page of the DNR website for the latest information.