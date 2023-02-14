Smile! Minnesota Sheriff’s Office Looking For Security Camera Thieves

If you plan on committing a crime, you might want to make sure your plan is foolproof. One Minnesota Sheriff's Office is looking for a pair of thieves who recently made off with a security camera, that was still recording when it was taken recently.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office in Southern Minnesota is asking residents for help in identifying the car and or individuals who were involved in the brazen theft.

In the video, you can see an idling car, with two people inside. The passenger door then opens and it looks like a man with a long beard exits the car, while keeping his face down, and starts walking out of the view area. Suddenly a hand reaches up and covers the lens, and everything goes black for a second. As the thief gets back in the car, the camera which is still recording captures some images from inside the car, and then the video ends.

Get our free mobile app

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office wrote a reminder to would-be thieves to go along with the video:

If you steal a security camera, you should probably make sure it is not recording. We are looking for information about who these thieves are. If you have any information, please contact dispatch RE case # 23-1113

It's not clear if the thieves took anything other than the camera.

You can watch the video, by heading here, and if you recognize the vehicle or the people involved you can get ahold of the Sheriff's Office.

8 Apps Minnesota Enjoys More than Watching the Super Bowl Apps or food we enjoy in Minnesota when watching football and more specifically during the Super Bowl

Presidential/Vice Presidential Visits to St. Cloud