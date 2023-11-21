‘Small Business Saturday’ Is Happening Saturday In Downtown St. Cloud & More!

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY IS THIS WEEKEND!

I'm sure you are already watching for the Black Friday deals everywhere if you haven't already bought everything you need ahead of time. I want to talk to you about Small Business Saturday! A day where you can focus on local businesses and support folks right here at home, who bring quality and happiness to our lives in central Minnesota.

I've found a bunch of great places for you to visit on Small Business Saturday. Just take a look at some of the great businesses you can visit.

Facebook.com Jules Bistro

SHOP SMALL DOWNTOWN! ST. CLOUD

Downtown St. Cloud businesses are hoping that you will visit this Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm to shop, dine, and play. Participating businesses include:

Beaver Island Brewing Co.

Bella Vita Salt Caves

Dolsie's Lunchbox Grille

Flat Iron Nutrition

Green Thumb Etc.

Granite City Comics

Handyman's Hardware

Iron Street Distillery

Jule's Bistro

Kinder Coffee

Mantra Salon & Spa & Boutique

Miley's Menswear

Mind, Body & Spirit

The Studio - A creative collaboration space

The White Horse

Getty Images

Jan's Christmas Tree Farms will be open at 9 am on Saturday, November 25th, and will have a full day of fun activities, including horse-drawn wagon rides, Blacksmith, straw pile, and play area for the kids, not to mention delicious kettle corn, and other great food. Wrap up the day by purchasing your holiday wreaths, Christmas trees, garland, holiday gnomes, decorative pots, and much more.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

Santa will be at the Hemker Park Zoo this Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm. Bring your camera and take photos with Santa, pet the real reindeer while you're at the zoo, and don't forget to visit their gift shop for some great holiday gifts while you are there.

Guytano Magno

I'm absolutely infatuated with Desi Murphy! I have a Desi Murphy Coffee Mug that is my absolute favorite. Just the feel of the cup is a comforting, cozy feeling; and it's so beautiful. While you visit on Saturday at 10 am, you'll be able to enjoy some delicious coffee and cupcakes. Get there early because I believe once she sells out, she might have to shut the doors. :-)

Love flowers? Sunny Mary Meadow says if you get your flower subscriptions in by the end of November, you'll get a FREE 'You Pick' Voucher.

