Not able to make it to the State Fair? Or not a big fan of the crowds? Miller Concessions wants to make sure you have an opportunity to get your fair food fix without paying $20 to park your car.

In a post to Facebook, the popular concessions stand shared:

Good news fair food lovers! Miller’s FAIR FOOD FESTS are back! If you can’t make it to the State Fair this year or if you’re simply school shopping at the mall - we’ve got you and your fair food cravings covered! We’ll have our food trailers set up at the Crossroads Center Mall parking lot in St Cloud, MN this week Wednesday through Sunday.

Some of their fair food favorites that will be offered are hand-dipped corn dogs, "State Fair flavored" cheese curds, mini donuts, funnel cakes, deep-fried Oreos, funnel cakes, and fresh-squeezed lemonade.

It really is a total taste of the State Fair without the admission price, the hour drive to the cities, or the insane crowds. The only thing this lineup is missing is buckets of cookies, but those are easy enough to make at home. Oh and beer, the beer is missing. But there are plenty of great bars and restaurants around the area to get one of those at.

Miller Concessions food stands will be open in the Crossroads Mall parking lot from 11 am - 8 pm Wednesday, September 1st through Sunday the 5th.

