“Six Months To The Fair Virtual Trivia Night” Coming Soon

How much do love the Minnesota State Fair? How much do you love playing trivia? Do you think you might be an expert at Minnesota State Fair trivia? If so, this event might be for you.

Trivia Mafia is going to be hosting the "Six Months to the Fair Trivia Night" on Thursday, February 24th from 6 to 8 pm.

Everyone who wants to play will register as a free agent and will be assigned to a team. You can provide team member preferences when you sign up, or if you have friends that decide they want to be a part of the fun after you've signed up, you can send an email to make the request as well by emailing rsvp@msffoundation.org.

The cost of the virtual trivia event is $20 per person, and you will be placed on a team of up to ten players. Your team will have its own breakout room to get together for discussions after each round.

To register for this fun event, click HERE.

WHAT DO THE FUNDS HELP WITH?

The money raised from the events that are held by the Minnesota State Fair Foundation including trivia night, help with many educational resources provided by the state fair, some of which have included things like funding for agricultural education, youth scholarships, arts, and cultural experiences, bee programming, fairgrounds landscaping, history and heritage, and things like historical walking tours of the Minnesota State Fair.

For more information about this event, and other ways to support the great Minnesota get-together, go to the Minnesota State Fair Foundation website.

