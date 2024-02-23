Sisters Win Kids Invention Contest, Heading To Austria This Summer

A pair of sisters here in Central Minnesota got a pretty big surprise yesterday. Abigail and Zoey V were selected as the grand prize winners in the kid's invention contest for Med-El, which specializes in finding solutions for different types of hearing loss. The girls invention idea not only got them the win, but will also see them travel with their family to Austria this summer.

Med-El USA posted about the winning invention and surprise for Abigail and Zoey yesterday.

Congrats to Abigail and Zoey for winning this year's IDEASforEARS Children's Invention contest!

Today, mom, dad, and members of the MED-EL team surprised the two sisters during school. Their invention, a smartwatch app developed for those with cochlear implants, was selected from over 250+ ideas! Both Abigail and Zoey are bilateral and each received their first MED-EL cochlear implant together on the same day.

They will be joining 12 other grand prize winners from around the world in Innsbruck, Austria this summer!

Abigail and Zoey both have cochlear implants and received them on the same day according to Med-El's celebratory post.

Abigail and Zoey's mother Stacy shared more details about their invention online.

According to Stacy, the girls' idea was "a Smart Watch, specifically designed for hearing implant users. This intelligent timepiece allows users to set morning alarms, receive real-time battery updates for the audio processor, and enjoy the convenience of playing music directly through the device."

Congrats to Abigail and Zoey for their invention, and for being recognized by Med-El.

