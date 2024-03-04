Single Vehicle Crash Near Sauk Centre Sunday Morning
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in an early Sunday morning crash.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received an Apple Watch crash detection alert just before 1:30 Sunday morning and dispatched authorities to a rural area in the 35000 block of County Road 17 in Melrose Township Northeast of Sauk Centre.
Authorities found a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup crashed in the South ditch of County Road 17. Officials believe the driver, 38-year-old Jeron Theiler of Sauk Centre, was Westbound on County Road 17, entered the South ditch, struck an electrical pole, and then a field approach.
Theiler and a passenger, 47-year-old John Holig of Randall, were taken to Melrose Hospital for treatment of injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
