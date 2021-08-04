Sign Of MN Fall: Days Are Getting Shorter & Here’s How Much

Say it isn't so! Summer is winding down and days are getting shorter, here's the proof. Now, if you're a fall lover, this might be great news. It might be a subtle sign that you need to stock up on pumpkin spice candles, dig out your cardigans and dive into the fall décor department at the local craft store.

It's true, though, days are getting shorter and you may have noticed that it's getting dark earlier and earlier. In fact, central Minnesota has been losing daylight at a rate of roughly two minutes per day.

On the summer solstice, the sun set at 9:09 p.m. Tonight the sun will set at 8:42 p.m. We've lost about 30 minutes of daylight since June 21. That doesn't sound that bad...but, it's about to get worse. By August 31, the sun will be setting at 7:56 p.m.

That means, in the next 30 days we'll be losing roughly 45 minutes of light. Ick!! I mean, I love fall, but I don't love when things get darker earlier.

We've got some time yet until Daylight Saving time ends. That won't happen until Sunday, November 7 at 2 a.m. That's when we move or clock back an hour. I'd like to compare it to popping a kids balloon at the fair or perhaps taking the wind out of someone's sails. It's not fun.

So, enjoy this last little bit of summer while you have it because it'll go fast. Happy almost pumpkin spice season, central Minnesota.

