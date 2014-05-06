What's going on?
Prep Baseball And Softball Schedule- Thursday, May 23rd
The Cathedral softball team will play a Section 6AA playoff matinee Thursday when they take on Albany in Waite Park. First pitch is set for 2:30 p.m.
Rox Preparing To Open 2019 Campaign [PODCAST]
Field Manager Augie Rodriguez returns to the bench after spending the 2018 season mainly in a front-office role. He joined "Hang Up and Listen" Wednesday afternoon to preview the upcoming season.
SCTCC Softball Headed To National Tournament [PODCAST]
The St. Cloud Technical and Community College softball team is headed to the NJCAA DIII National Tournament after wining the NJCAA Region XIIIA title.
It’s Official: Tommies Get The Boot From MIAC
The University of St. Thomas will be involuntarily removed from the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference no later than the year 2021.
Prep Baseball And Softball Scoreboard- Tuesday, May 21st
The Cathedral baseball team was dealt its third straight loss on Tuesday. The Crusaders fell to Albany by a 6-2 final score for just their fourth loss of the season.
Twins Roll Over Angels Tuesday
The Twins will look to complete the three-game sweep of the Angels Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 8:07 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.
Prep Baseball And Softball Schedule- Tuesday, May 21st
Many area high school baseball and softball teams have moved their games to Tuesday afternoon due to the threat of evening rain.
Prep Baseball And Softball Scoreboard- Monday, May 20th
The Cathedral softball team clobbered Staples-Motley 21-0 Monday night in the opening round of the Section 6AA playoffs. The Crusaders are now 14-2 on the season.
Sano Blast Leads To Twins Win
The Twins will play in Los Angeles again Tuesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 9:07 on AM 1240, WJON.
Cathedral Softball Prepares For Playoffs [PODCAST]
CHS head coach Mark Chamernick joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Monday afternoon to discuss his team's successful regular season and to preview the playoffs.
Wolves Set To Name Saunders Head Coach
The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly ready to remove the "interim" tag from Ryan Saunders' job title.
New Tech Basketball Coach Brent Petermeier [PODCAST]
Petermeier joined Dave Overlund on AM 1240 WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Thursday afternoon to talk about the new gig.
Prep Baseball And Softball Schedule- Thursday, May 16th
The Tech Tigers will look to bounce back from their sweep at the hands of the Sartell Sabres on Tuesday when they head to Alexandria for a pair of games at Knute Nelson Memorial Ballpark. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. in the twin bill.
Tech Names New Boys Basketball Coach
The Tech Tigers named their new boys basketball coach Wednesday afternoon. Former coach Mike Trewick stepped down from the position in early April.
Prep Baseball And Softball Scoreboard- Tuesday, May 14th
The Sartell baseball team swept a doubleheader with the Tech Tigers Tuesday at St. Cloud Orthopedics Field. The Sabres are now 7-6 on the season, while Tech falls to 4-9.
Twins Hold On To Beat Angels
The Twins will wrap up their three-game series with the Angels Wednesday afternoon in downtown Minneapolis. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.
Prep Baseball And Softball Schedule- Tuesday, May 14th
The Tech Tigers will visit St. Cloud Orthopedics Field Tuesday for a doubleheader with the Sartell Sabres. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.
SCSU Baseball Coach Pat Dolan [PODCAST]
SCSU baseball coach Pat Dolan joined Dave Overlund on "Hang Up and Listen" Monday afternoon to recap the NSIC tournament and preview the Central Regional.
Prep Baseball And Softball Scores- Monday
The Cathedral baseball team topped rival Little Falls 2-1 Monday night to improve to 12-1 on the season.
Berrios Rocked In Twins Loss
Minnesota will host LA again on Tuesday night in downtown Minneapolis. First pitch is set for 6:40, with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.