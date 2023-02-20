Show Us Your Pics! Blake Shelton Brought The FUN To Minnesota On Saturday!
We didn't really have a doubt that those who headed to St. Paul over the weekend weren't going to have fun. We weren't worried because Blake Shelton was in town, along with friends Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean. If you've ever been to a Blake Shelton concert, you know that having fun is a prerequisite. We asked, and you delivered, here are the photos you shared with us from the Blake Shelton concert!
Jennifer R sent in a photo from the Xcel where a row of winners was seated.
Kimberly Davis sent in this photo of Blake taking in the moment in St. Paul.
Adelle sent us a few images from the concert, here is one where Blake and Carly Pearce are dueting with each other.
The stage, which had a HUGE screen behind it, gave off a definite neon glow when Blake took the stage!
Adelle sent in another photo of Blake and Carly Pearce dueting.
Wonder what Blake had in that cup? Blake gives the crowd a tip of his glass during his performance Saturday night at the Xcel Energy Center.
Chris sent in a few pictures from the show, here is one of Blake singing and playing guitar.
Blake gets out towards the end of the stage and looks like he is working it for the crowd.
A close-up of the stage and band. It sure did have a 'honky tonk' feel.
Carly Pearce singing to the crowd during the Back to the Honky Tonk Tour at the Xcel Energy Center.
A close-up of Carly Pearce singing.
A close-up of Blake Shelton playing.
Blake giving someone the finger, no not that finger, it was a friendly point!
Blake was rocking a mullet for a portion of the concert, and of course, he needed to pair that with a cowboy hat.
Enjoying the show!
Nancy either came home with some SWAG or she made this, either way, how cool is that cup?
Thanks for sending us your concert photos!
Were you at Blake Shelton and forgot to send us some pics? Use the free 98-1 app to send us those concert pictures and videos!
