We didn't really have a doubt that those who headed to St. Paul over the weekend weren't going to have fun. We weren't worried because Blake Shelton was in town, along with friends Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean. If you've ever been to a Blake Shelton concert, you know that having fun is a prerequisite. We asked, and you delivered, here are the photos you shared with us from the Blake Shelton concert!

Image Credit: Jennifer Randall via 98-1 app Image Credit: Jennifer Randall via 98-1 app loading...

Jennifer R sent in a photo from the Xcel where a row of winners was seated.

Image Credit: Kimberly Davis via 98-1 app Image Credit: Kimberly Davis via 98-1 app loading...

Kimberly Davis sent in this photo of Blake taking in the moment in St. Paul.

Image Credit: Adelle Sanoski via the 98-1 app Image Credit: Adelle Sanoski via the 98-1 app loading...

Adelle sent us a few images from the concert, here is one where Blake and Carly Pearce are dueting with each other.

Image Credit: Adelle Sanoski iva 98-1 app Image Credit: Adelle Sanoski iva 98-1 app loading...

The stage, which had a HUGE screen behind it, gave off a definite neon glow when Blake took the stage!

Image Credit: Adelle Sanoski via 98-1 app Image Credit: Adelle Sanoski via 98-1 app loading...

Adelle sent in another photo of Blake and Carly Pearce dueting.

Image Credit: Adelle Sanoski via 98-1 app Image Credit: Adelle Sanoski via 98-1 app loading...

Wonder what Blake had in that cup? Blake gives the crowd a tip of his glass during his performance Saturday night at the Xcel Energy Center.

Image Credit: Chris Senn via the 98-1 app Image Credit: Chris Senn via the 98-1 app loading...

Chris sent in a few pictures from the show, here is one of Blake singing and playing guitar.

Image Credit: Chris Senn via the 98-1 app Image Credit: Chris Senn via the 98-1 app loading...

Blake gets out towards the end of the stage and looks like he is working it for the crowd.

Image Credit: Chris Senn via the 98-1 app Image Credit: Chris Senn via the 98-1 app loading...

A close-up of the stage and band. It sure did have a 'honky tonk' feel.

Image Credit: Chris Senn via the 98-1 app Image Credit: Chris Senn via the 98-1 app loading...

Carly Pearce singing to the crowd during the Back to the Honky Tonk Tour at the Xcel Energy Center.

Image Credit: Chris Senn via the 98-1 app Image Credit: Chris Senn via the 98-1 app loading...

A close-up of Carly Pearce singing.

Image Credit: Chris Senn via the 98-1 app Image Credit: Chris Senn via the 98-1 app loading...

A close-up of Blake Shelton playing.

Image Credit: Chris Senn via the 98-1 app Image Credit: Chris Senn via the 98-1 app loading...

Blake giving someone the finger, no not that finger, it was a friendly point!

Image Credit: Kimberly Davis via 98-1 App Image Credit: Kimberly Davis via 98-1 App loading...

Blake was rocking a mullet for a portion of the concert, and of course, he needed to pair that with a cowboy hat.

Image Credit: Adelle Sanoski via 98-1 app Image Credit: Adelle Sanoski via 98-1 app loading...

Enjoying the show!

Image Credit: Nancy Senn via 98-1 app Image Credit: Nancy Senn via 98-1 app loading...

Nancy either came home with some SWAG or she made this, either way, how cool is that cup?

Thanks for sending us your concert photos!

