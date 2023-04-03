Should Minnesota Invest In Bullet Proof Safe rooms For Schools?

IS IT TIME FOR US TO BUILD THESE?

School shootings. We hope and pray that we will never have another anywhere in the world, or here in our very own communities ever again. But until we find a way to make it stop, should we be doing more to protect the innocent lives these shooters take?

Get our free mobile app

FIRST SAFE ROOMS BEING BUILT

An elementary school in Alabama is the first in the nation to build SafeRooms inside classrooms for students. The purpose of the Saferooms is to hopefully protect students in the event of a school shooting.

The SafeRoom is simply a floor-to-ceiling whiteboard that turns into a Saferoom in less than 10 seconds. It locks from the inside and can only be unlocked by a teacher.

MEET KEVIN THOMAS

The inventor, Kevin Thomas, was making ballistic housing units for the US Military when tragedy struck in Texas. That's when he shifted his focus to the classroom. Kevin says, "We came up with a deployable solution that takes up 5 inches of wall space when it's NOT being used in the corner of a classroom."

MULTIPURPOSE SHELTER

The room can act as a shelter during severe weather, or as a saferoom in the case of an active shooter. It can also just be used as an additional separate space for teachers and their students.

Kevin says that he knows this is not going to FIX the issues that cause these things to happen, but it is going to give students and teachers a protective place to go until communities figure out the answers to these types of problems.

What do you think?