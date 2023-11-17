Shop Small Crawl in St. Joseph Next Saturday the 25th

This time of year, really any time of year, it's great to be able to support local businesses. It's become more important than ever in the last few years. We always love to see small businesses thrive.

Get our free mobile app

Next Satuday - otherwise known as small business Saturday, you can join in the "Shop Small Crawl" in St. Joe. The event starts at 10am and will run through 4pm that day.

What can you expect from this event other than great deals at small businesses? There is a Facebook event started with this description:

These types of events are great when you have people on your shopping list that "have everything". You would like to find something unique that they would love, or you would like to find something for yourself as well. All those things are part of what is great about small businesses. Generally you can get items that you wouldn't necessarily find in a big box store.

Pretend you are in a Hallmark Christmas movie for a weekend. That is the feel that I get when shopping in small towns, and St. Joe is one of those awesome small towns in the area.

TOP 10: The best holiday TV specials of all time, ranked