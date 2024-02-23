Shocking Results: Minnesota Drivers Misinterpreting Traffic Signs Cause Fatalities

STAGGERING LOSS OF LIFE

Alarming statistics show drivers in these midwestern states are failing to follow traffic signals, calling for immediate action.

The statistics you're about to read are staggering when you think about the families that have been affected by people's lack of respect for the most basic traffic rules. Knowing and paying attention to traffic signals can help prevent devastating accidents from happening. A study with information provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, (NHTSA) had some pretty awful results.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Francisco Gonzalez on Unsplash Photo by Francisco Gonzalez on Unsplash loading...

IOWA

If you are driving through the state of Iowa, you better watch where you're going. Iowa leads in the United States with the highest percentage of fatal crash drivers who fail to obey traffic signs. Out of 2,347 drivers that were involved in fatal accidents in Iowa, 180 of them simply didn't obey the traffic signals. The calculations in the study looked at things like

failing to obey traffic signs, traffic control devices, traffic officers, or failing to obey safety zone traffic laws.

Iowa's numbers were nearly double the national average.

WISCONSIN

Surprisingly, it's the midwestern states that are the biggest culprits! Wisconsin ranked as 2nd worst. Out of 4,120 drivers involved in fatal crashes, 301 of them simply disregarded traffic signs, or failed miserably at recognizing them.

ILLINOIS

Illinois came in third, where the study found that 547 out of 8,048 drivers failed to obey traffic signs.

Photo by Mark Boss on Unsplash Photo by Mark Boss on Unsplash loading...

MINNESOTA!

Unfortunately, I can't leave Minnesota out of the equation. Out of 2,803 drivers, 187 of those people were involved in senseless crashes that killed people...simply because they didn't obey traffic signals.

The study revealed that had the people involved in these crashes obeyed the traffic signals in their area, the senseless loss of life, didn't have to happen. It might have still happened; yes, that's true. But the likelihood that lives would have been saved had the traffic signals been obeyed still exists.

FAILURE TO FOLLOW TRAFFIC SIGNALS AFFECTS US ALL

I've lost an Uncle, my brother lost a best friend, and my cousins lost their father. I could go on and on about the people we've lost due to people simply not following the rules. It hits everyone close to home.

I just want to remind people that this can happen to anyone. You could kill a mother, a baby, yourself. Lives will forever be changed if you are just ignoring the very thing that could have prevented something so tragic.

With so many other things that can happen when we are on the roads, let's all try to control the things we CAN control.

MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes A Plymouth, MN home that has been listed for sale for nearly $1.5 million includes an indoor pool, waterslide, a putting green, and plenty of space inside and outside for entertaining. The home is listed by Coldwell Banker Realty agent Gregg Larsen. Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":15235,"3":{"1":0},"4":{"1":2,"2":16777215},"10":1,"11":4,"12":0,"14":{"1":2,"2":16711680},"15":"Arial, sans-serif","16":8}">

Come With Us and Visit Melrose, MN in Pictures

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":15235,"3":{"1":0},"4":{"1":2,"2":16777215},"10":1,"11":4,"12":0,"14":{"1":2,"2":16711680},"15":"Arial, sans-serif","16":8}">