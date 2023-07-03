Sheriff Asking For Video of Fatal Mille Lacs Crash

MILLE LACS COUNTY (WJON News) - The Mille Lacs County Sheriff is asking for help after a fatal float plane crash Friday afternoon.

Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton is asking anyone on the Southwest side of Lake Mille Lacs that might have a doorbell camera or home security system to check their recordings for any video of the crash.

Friday afternoon, officials say two planes left from the Anoka County Airport. Their flight plan indicated a short landing on Lake Mille Lacs. One of the planes crashed on the lake Friday afternoon, and the body of 47-year-old Ryan Comer was recovered Friday night.

Anyone with a recording of the crash is asked to contact the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office.

