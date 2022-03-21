Sherburne Refuge Planning Prescribed Burns This Spring

ZIMMERMAN -- Don't be alarmed if you see smoke northwest of Zimmerman over the next three months because the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge is planning prescribed burns.

The series of prescribed burns is done during the spring season to help maintain the natural habitats for wildlife while also reducing the chance of wildfires outside the refuge. The fires are beneficial to the native prairie and oak savanna plant communities at the refuge.

The refuge averages 4,000 acres of prescribed burn annually but the same areas are not burned every year.

The prescribed burns are only conducted when the weather conditions are right and are done by trained professionals.

