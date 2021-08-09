Sherburne County Releasing Grants to Help Small Businesses

ELK RIVER -- Sherburne County is announcing a round of grants to help businesses recover losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible businesses may receive a one-time grant of up to $20,000 through the Small Business Recovery Fund. Owners need to show at least a 20% decrease in actual revenue for existing businesses or anticipated revenue for newer businesses.

Applicants who are approved for the money must go through a 30-minute visit with an industry expert in the county's Entrepreneur Lab.

Applications are currently open and will close on August 31st. Applications can be found on Sherburne County's website through the Small Business Recovery Fund news item.

